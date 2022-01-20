STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMW launches new X3 in India, tagged at Rs 59.9 lakh

The two locally produced petrol-powered trims of the model are priced at Rs 59.9 lakh and Rs 65.9 lakh, respectively.

Published: 20th January 2022 02:50 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched the new version of its X3 SUV in India with a price starting at Rs 59.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The successful sports activity vehicle (SAV) is now sportier and more modern with its comprehensive refreshed look, premium interior with new equipment features and updated infotainment, the automaker said in a statement.

The diesel variant of the model would be launched later, it added.

"The new evolved third-generation BMW X3 is here to continue the model's trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment.

The refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the X3 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 235 km/h.

