STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'New Covid wave, regional lockdowns may dwindle toll collections in fiscal year 2022'

Given that passenger vehicles account for 20-25 per cent of over all traffic on toll projects, regional lockdowns restricting movement of people are expected to adversely affect the toll collections.

Published: 20th January 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image of a toll booth near Tiruchy

Representative image of a toll booth near Tiruchy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The recent surge in fresh Covid infections as well as subsequent localised lockdowns emanating from Omicron spread are likely to shave off around 100 bps of growth in toll collections in fiscal year 2021-22, domestic rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said.

ICRA further said given that passenger vehicles (PV) category account for 20-25 per cent of overall traffic on toll projects, regional lockdowns imposed by state governments restricting people movement are expected to adversely impact the PV traffic as well as bus categories, as witnessed during the second wave of Covid-19.

The toll collections are, however, expected to be moderated by about 100 bps and will be supported by commercial vehicles as the manufacturing, construction activities and movement of goods are permitted, it added.

ALSO READ | New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown

Giving more details, Vinay Kumar G, Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said the FastAG collections peaked at Rs 3,679 crore for December 2021, a growth of 12 per cent on a month-on-month basis as compared to November 2021.

He said restricted people movement owing to the third wave of pandemic is likely to affect the toll collections in the range of 7.5 per cent and 23.5 per cent on month-on-month basis in January and February 2022, respectively and recover thereafter. He added that the recovery is expected to be quicker than what was observed during the second wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Lockdowns Toll booths Traffic Passenger vehicles
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp