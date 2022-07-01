STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST collections up 56 per cent to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in June: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister inaugurated the GST Day celebrations on Friday, GST replaced the old tax regime in the country.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June rose to Rs 1.44 lakh crore, registering a 56 per cent increase over the same month last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out at the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2017 

The Finance Minister inaugurated the GST Day celebrations on Friday, GST replaced the old tax regime in the country.

Sitharaman said Rs 1.4 lakh crore is the "rough bottom line" now for GST collections.

GST revenue for May stood at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

ALSO READ | GST furthered 'Ease of Doing Business', says PM Modi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goods and Services Tax GST Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp