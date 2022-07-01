GST collections up 56 per cent to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in June: Nirmala Sitharaman

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June rose to Rs 1.44 lakh crore, registering a 56 per cent increase over the same month last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out at the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2017

The Finance Minister inaugurated the GST Day celebrations on Friday, GST replaced the old tax regime in the country.



Sitharaman said Rs 1.4 lakh crore is the "rough bottom line" now for GST collections.

GST revenue for May stood at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

