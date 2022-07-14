STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee drops 9 paise to hit lifetime low of 79.90 against US dollar

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,839.52 crore, as per exchange data.

Published: 14th July 2022 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

MSME, rupee, economy

Representational illustration by Soumyadip Sinha.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined by 9 paise to settle at a new record low of 79.90 against the US currency on Thursday due to a firm US dollar in overseas markets and capital outflows.

A decline in crude oil prices in the international markets, however, restricted the rupee losses, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened strong at 79.72 and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.71 and a low of 79.92 against the US dollar in the day trade. The local unit finally settled at 79.90 a dollar, down 9 paise over its previous close.

The rupee pared its early gains as the US dollar continued to gain against a basket of leading global currencies in early European trade.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 0.37 per cent up at 108.36.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 2.20 per cent to USD 97.38 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 98 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 53,416.15, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 28.00 points or 0.18 per cent to 15,938.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,839.52 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar Forex market
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp