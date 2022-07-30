Home Business

Elon Musk slams Wikipedia, says it's 'losing objectivity'

"Wikipedia is losing its objectivity @jimmy_wales," Musk wrote on the microblogging site late Friday.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: After the online encyclopedia platform Wikipedia suspended the editing of the "recession" page, tech billionaire Elon Musk slammed co-founder Jimmy Wales and said the platform is "losing its objectivity".

While replying to a user on Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO showed his displeasure after the online encyclopedia blocked users from editing its "recession" page. "Wikipedia is losing its objectivity @jimmy_wales," Musk wrote on the microblogging site late Friday.

According to The New York Post, Wikipedia blocked users from revising its "recession" page after visitors to the site engaged in a frantic editing war over the definition of the term, which is being disputed by the Biden administration following the latest economic data showing a drop in GDP.

A Wikipedia user edited the "recession" page to remove references to the standard definition of the term.
"There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession," the user added.

As of Friday morning, the page included a lock icon in the upper right corner indicating that it was placed in "semi-protection" mode whereby "unregistered users a as well as accounts (that) are not confirmed or autoconfirmed" would not be able to make changes to the text.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Wikipedia Tesla SpaceX Jimmy Wales
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp