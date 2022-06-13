STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian rupee hits record low on Fed rate hike worries, crosses 78 per US dollar

Published: 13th June 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

For representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By AFP

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee plunged to a record low against the dollar on Monday, ahead of an expected US interest rate hike this week aimed at fighting surging inflation.

The rupee hit 78.2825 per dollar for the first time as a forecast-beating US inflation report on Friday heightened prospects for a further tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Sensex Index slid as much as 2.1 per cent as foreigners took out about $24 billion from local stocks, Bloomberg News reported.

ALSO READ | Black Monday: Indian indices gap down 2 per cent amid global market decline 

The Indian currency has been weighed down by rising oil prices, a more aggressive Fed and by capital outflows in emerging markets as foreign investors turn risk-averse.

Central banks have adopted more hawkish policies in recent months, including in India, with the Reserve Bank hiking borrowing costs by 50 basis points last week for the second time in as many months.

The RBI earlier announced an out-of-cycle 0.4 per cent rate rise in May.

ALSO READ: Yen slides to 24-year low against dollar

India's central bank has also been selling off foreign currency to stabilise the currency.

Inflation has also jumped in India owing to the fallout from the Ukraine war, overshooting the central bank's two-to-six percent target range from January to April.

It hit an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April, fanned by a spike in food and fuel costs.

In May, the government banned exports of wheat, with yields already hit by a heatwave, to rein in prices.

Sugar exports were also capped to safeguard supplies, while the government cut duties on fuel and edible oils.

TAGS
Rupee INR USD Currency Forex recession Inflation
India Matters
