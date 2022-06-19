STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Opt for lowest airfare, book tickets 21 days ahead for LTA, meetings: Fin Min tells govt staff

The Finance Ministry's instructions are an attempt to trim unnecessary expenditure as fiscal expenses are high due to factors including excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel.

Published: 19th June 2022 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has asked government employees to opt for the 'cheapest fare available' on their entitled travel class and book air tickets at least three weeks prior to their date of travel for tours and LTC (Leave Travel Concession), as it looks to cut down on unnecessary expenditure.

The Ministry further said that employees should book only one ticket for each leg of intended travel, make bookings even if approval of the tour programme is under process and also avoid "unnecessary cancellations".

Government employees are currently required to purchase air tickets only from three authorised travel agents --- Balmer Lawrie & Co, Ashok Travel & Tours and IRCTC.

Any booking made within less than 72 hours of intended travel on tour or any cancellation made less than 24 hours before intended travel will require the submission of self-declared justification by the employee, as per the modified instructions regarding the booking of air tickets on the government account.

"Employees are to choose flights having the Best Available Fare on their entitled travel class which is the Cheapest Fare available, preferably for non-stop flight in a given slot at the time of booking," said the office memorandum of the Department of Expenditure.

Tickets for all employees for a single tour should be done through one selected travel agent only and no charges/fees should be paid to these booking agents, as per the instruction. "Employees are encouraged to book flight tickets at least 21 days prior to the intended travel on tour and LTC, to avail the most competitive fares and minimise the burden on the exchequer," it said.

The modified instruction also nudged employees to make ticket bookings digitally through the self-booking tool/online booking website/portal of the three authorised travel agents.

"Employees should preferably book only one ticket for each leg of intended travel. Holding more than one ticket is not allowed. However, in case of special exigencies or exceptional circumstances, a maximum of two tickets for the alternative flights for different time-slot may be booked for the same leg of travel with the self-declared justification for the same," the instruction read.

ALSO READ | Banks raise fixed deposit rates amid rising inflation

In unavoidable circumstances where the booking of the ticket is done from an unauthorised travel agent/website, the relaxation has to be granted only by an officer of the rank of Joint Secretary or above.

The Expenditure department also asked all ministries and departments to clear their dues to the travel agents within 30 days of completion of the journey, while officers will have to submit a certificate/undertaking within 72 hours of the journey confirming their travel.

Ministries must clear all previous outstanding dues to the travel agents by August 31, 2022, it said, adding no mileage points will be generated against travel on government accounts.

The Ministry is looking to cut down on unnecessary expenditure as fiscal expenses are already high on account of excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, customs duty reduction in some commodities, higher fertiliser subsidy, and free food scheme for the poor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance ministry Air travel Air Fare LTC goverment employees
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramanan
    They should recommend enacting Fly India act similar to the USA where all official travel must be on US carriers or US code share carriers where the Indian carriers do not operate. The Government should also consider all international passengers to or from any Indian airport should be allowed two pieces of checked in baggage as allowances. Currently it is enforced in the USA as well as Nigeria. Do not see any reason why Indian Government authorities should have difficulty.
    22 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp