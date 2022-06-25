STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years

Nilekani said Fiscal 2022 has been a year of exceptional growth –- 19.7% in constant currency -– for the company bringing in $16.3 billion, the fastest growth Infy has seen in 11 years.

BENGALURU: IT services giant Infosys has increased its hiring by 2.2X in two years. Addressing shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting on Saturday, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said 85,000 college graduates were recruited globally over the last year.

"Initiatives like HackwithInfy, our signature coding contest, and InfyTQ, our platform with learning and engagement experiences, aimed at creating industry-ready engineering students, are helping us create a rich talent pipeline in India," he said.

During the last fiscal, the IT company's digital business grew at 41% for the year and currently accounts for 59% of its total revenues. Revenues from the North America region crossed the $10-billion milestone for Infosys, and it won 94 large deals with TCV (total contract value) of $9.5 billion, of which 40% was net new. Also, digital drives the lion's share of Infosys' revenues.

"The cloud also amplified our agility in delivering services and solutions harnessing digital capabilities –- data and analytics, cybersecurity, AI, automation, and IoT –- more holistically," he said, adding the company has been recognised as the fastest-growing IT services brand in the world, and is among the top 25 fastest-growing brands across sectors globally.

At present, Infosys employs over 3 lakh people.

Talking about the post-pandemic world, Nilekani told shareholders that corporate leaders are having to deal with the complexities and challenges of the post-pandemic world, along with slowing growth, supply chain disruptions, soaring inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, and fears of a recession. "Yet every one of these challenges presents a tremendous opportunity to transition to new ways to gain market share," he said.

Infosys Board recently recommended the reappointment of Salil Parekh as CEO and MD of the company, for a second term of five years, from July 1, 2022 to March 31, 2027. On Salil, Nilekani said he brings with him a proven track record of driving digital transformation for enterprises, executing business turnarounds, and managing acquisitions successfully.

