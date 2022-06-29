Tesla cuts around 200 jobs in California: Media reports

By AFP

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has closed an office in the California city of San Mateo, cutting around 200 jobs, according to multiple US media reports.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP seeking confirmation of the move on Wednesday.

The employees involved reportedly worked on the analysis of data from the vehicles' autopilot driver assistance system.

Most of them were hourly workers, Bloomberg reported. According to the specialist outlet TechCrunch, 81 members of the San Mateo team kept their jobs, but will be transferred to Buffalo, New York.

Tesla's unpredictable boss, Elon Musk, said last week that 10 percent of the company's full-time employees would be eliminated in the coming three months, but the number of hourly workers would grow.

Musk also indicated in a recent interview with a club of Silicon Valley Tesla owners that new factories in Austin, Texas and Berlin were "gigantic money furnaces," causing losses of billions of dollars.

As of the end of 2021, Tesla had nearly 100,000 workers worldwide.