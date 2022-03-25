STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Savaari Car Rentals betting on Airport business

Gaurav Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Savaari Rentals says, the timing has never been better to challenge the competitors’ leadership in the segment.

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Savaari Car Rentals, which offers services ranging from outstation round trips, one-way drops to local hourly rentals and airport transfers, is focusing big time on its airport business, in a bid to grab the larger airport taxi market dominance this year.

Gaurav Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Savaari Rentals says, the timing has never been better to challenge the competitors’ leadership in the segment. Savaari, which serves 39 airports pan-India, claims to beat the competition on the price point by offering 10-15% cheaper airport taxi fares. “For instance, our fares in Bangalore start from as low as Rs 675,” Agarwal says in a chat with TNIE.

“Our airport taxi services follow an all-inclusive priced fare structure facilitating the most affordable commute for our customers traveling to and from the airport. Savaari’s airport fares, inclusive of tolls and airport entry charges, are one of the lowest in the market.”

Airport transfers account for 10% of Savaari’s total revenue. However, currently, 33% of the outstation trips have pickups from the airports, bringing the revenue from the Airport related cab bookings to 23%. The company claims an industry-leading fulfillment rate of 99.7% for airport taxis.

