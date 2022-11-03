Home Business

Cognizant Q3 net profit up 15.6 per cent; lowers 2022 revenue guidance

For the second time, the company has revised its 2022 revenue guidance. It revises full-year 2022 revenue growth guidance to 4.5%, or 7.0% in constant currency.For the second time, the company has rev

Published: 03rd November 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Cognizant.

The logo of Cognizant.

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nasdaq-listed IT services company Cognizant has reported a 15.6% increase in net profit to $629 million for the third quarter that ended in September 2022, compared to $544 million in the year-ago period. The company follows the calendar year. Its revenues in the September quarter stood at $4.9 billion.

For the second time, the company has revised its 2022 revenue guidance. It revises full-year 2022 revenue growth guidance to 4.5%, or 7.0% in constant currency. This is lower than its previous guidance- 8.5%-9.5%.

"Revenue and bookings were below our expectations as company-specific fulfilment challenges were compounded by the impact of an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop," said Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant. "We are confident the steps we are taking will return the company to accelerated growth over the medium to long term," he added.

Cognizant's fourth quarter revenue guidance is expected to be $4.72-$4.77 bn, a decline of 0.2%-1.2%. The company's operating margin and adjusted operating margin stood at 16.4%, an increase of 100 and 60 basis points y-o-y, respectively. Also, the board of directors approved an increase of $2 billion to the share repurchase authorisation.

ALSO READ | Cognizant to acquire OneSource Virtual

The company's financial services revenue declined 1.5% y-o-y, but grew 1.6% in constant currency. It said growth was driven by digital services among public sector clients in the UK and insurance clients.

Health Sciences revenue grew 3.8% y-o-y, or 5.5% in constant currency, driven by digital services among pharmaceutical and healthcare payer clients.

Cognizant's bookings in the quarter declined 2% y-o-y and represented an in-period book-to-bill of approximately 1.0x. This resulted in trailing 12-month bookings of $23.1 billion, which represented a book-to-bill of approximately 1.2x, the company said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cognizant net profit
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp