Home Business

Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 361.94 points to 61,780.90 in early trade.

Published: 23rd November 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note on Wednesday amid buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 361.94 points to 61,780.90 in early trade.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 81.2 points to 18,325.40.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the major winners.

ITC, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Hong Kong were trading higher, while Shanghai quoted lower.

Wall Street had ended higher on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark climbed 274.12 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 61,418.96 on Tuesday.

The Nifty gained 84.25 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 18,244.20.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.03 per cent lower at USD 88.32 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 697.83 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSE BSE market
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp