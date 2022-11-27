Home Business

Over 396 million gamers in India, 2nd largest in world

India now makes up 50.2 per cent of all gamers in the top 10 Asian countries' list, according to the data provided by market research firm Niko Partners.

Published: 27th November 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

gamers

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India now has the second largest gamer base in the world with 396.4 million gamers, a new report has shown.

India now makes up 50.2 per cent of all gamers in the top 10 Asian countries' list, according to the data provided by market research firm Niko Partners.

"India is also the fastest growing market with a 5-year growth rate of 21 per cent for revenue," mentioned the report titled 'The Asia-10 Games Market'.

ALSO READ | Madras HC initiates suo motu proceedings to regulate ‘violent’ online games

Niko Partners projects the Asia-10 PC and mobile game market will generate USD 35.9 billion in 2022, reaching USD 41.4 billion in 2026.

"Gamers are increasing at a much faster rate than revenue. Niko Partners projects the Asia-10 PC and mobile gamers will total 788.7 million in 2022, reaching 1.06 billion in 2026," the report said.

ALSO READ | Ministers' panel may recommend 28 per cent GST on online gaming, tweak in calculation method 

India, Thailand, and the Philippines are the fastest-growing markets for games revenue and the number of gamers.

Japan and Korea are the most mature markets in the Asia-10 region, accounting for over 77 per cent of revenue, said the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gamer base India Asian countries' list
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp