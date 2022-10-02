Home Business

Auto industry sees robust sales in September

Maruti’s total sales including exports grew to 1,76,306 units in September 2022, from 86,380 units in September 2021. 

Published: 02nd October 2022 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

automobile

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s auto industry witnessed robust sales in September 2022, with leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki registering over two-fold surge in annual sales. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) sold 148,380 passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 63,111 units sold in September 2021. MSIL and other carmakers’ sales were severely impacted by acute shortage of semiconductors in September 2021.  Maruti’s total sales including exports grew to 1,76,306 units in September 2022, from 86,380 units in September 2021. 

Likewise, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) registered domestic sales of 49,700 units, a growth of 50% year-on-year (YoY) and Tata Motors’ domestic sales grew by 85% YoY to 47,654 units. Carmakers now expect sales momentum to continue in the festive quarter on the back of new launches and improved semiconductor availability situation.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fuelled the demand momentum. All three of our new launches Hyundai VENUE, VENUE N Line and TUCSON in the SUV space have received unprecedented customer response.”

ALSO READ | MG Motor retail sales increase 17 per cent in September at 3,808 units

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “The PV industry witnessed a strong demand during Q2FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of ~70% versus Q2FY22.”  Other carmakers such as Kia India, Volkswagen, Toyota Kirloskar, Nissan India and Škoda also witnessed robust surge in demand. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor India
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp