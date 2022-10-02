Auto industry sees robust sales in September

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: India’s auto industry witnessed robust sales in September 2022, with leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki registering over two-fold surge in annual sales. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) sold 148,380 passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 63,111 units sold in September 2021. MSIL and other carmakers’ sales were severely impacted by acute shortage of semiconductors in September 2021. Maruti’s total sales including exports grew to 1,76,306 units in September 2022, from 86,380 units in September 2021.

Likewise, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) registered domestic sales of 49,700 units, a growth of 50% year-on-year (YoY) and Tata Motors’ domestic sales grew by 85% YoY to 47,654 units. Carmakers now expect sales momentum to continue in the festive quarter on the back of new launches and improved semiconductor availability situation.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fuelled the demand momentum. All three of our new launches Hyundai VENUE, VENUE N Line and TUCSON in the SUV space have received unprecedented customer response.”

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “The PV industry witnessed a strong demand during Q2FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of ~70% versus Q2FY22.” Other carmakers such as Kia India, Volkswagen, Toyota Kirloskar, Nissan India and Škoda also witnessed robust surge in demand.

