Amazon says it stopped over 8 lakh attempts to create new selling accounts

BENGALURU: Amazon has stopped over 8 lakh bad actors' attempts to create new selling accounts in 2022. This is down from 60 lakh attempts in 2020 and 25 lakh in 2021.

In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Anna Dalla Val, Amazon’s Director for Global Brand Relations, said the company will continue to invest, including in its people to fight problems such as counterfeit and stop bad actor attempts. She said Amazon is investing in advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to improve its counterfeit detection systems.

Recently, many experts also raised concerns and explained how latest technologies such as AI tools can be used by bad actors as they are looking at loopholes and finding various ways to exploit them.

Amazon has invested over $1.2 billion and also employed more than 15,000 people to protect customers, brands and selling partners from counterfeits and fraud.

It also removed 60 lakh counterfeit items last year. Amazon, which released its third annual Brand Protection Report, said that it continues to innovate and drive counterfeits to zero.

She also stressed on the company's innovations in seller vetting that is deterring bad actors from attempting to create new selling accounts.

Anna Dalla Val said, in India, the company launched a multi-phase campaign on consumer education and awareness.

Recently, Amazon India and Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) signed an MoU to collaborate to educate online consumers about their rights and also create awareness about safe shopping practices, thereby protecting online shoppers from bad actors.

The report also said that in addition to disrupting counterfeiters through civil suits, Amazon's CCU (Counterfeit Crimes Unit) works with law enforcement or joint enforcement and seizures across the globe, including taking action against bad actors, suppliers, social media influencers and fake invoice providers.

She said that in 2022, it pursued over 1,300 criminals through litigation and criminal referrals.

Amazon's automated technology scanned over 8 billion daily attempted changes to product detail pages for signs of potential abuse.

