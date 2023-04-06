Home Business

Government releases new rules for online gaming

There will be multiple SROs, and these SROs will have participation from all the stakeholders including but not limited to the industry.

Published: 06th April 2023 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Online Gaming is becoming popular in India.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday released new rules for online gaming which prohibit any game that involves betting and wagering, and entail a framework of multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs).

Online games involved in wagering or betting will fall foul of new online gaming rules, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters here.

There will be multiple SROs, and these SROs will have participation from all the stakeholders including but not limited to the industry.

ALSO READ | Online gaming industry gets a lifeline in Union Budget

"We are dealing with a framework that allows for all online gaming to be determined as permissible or not, by an SRO and there will be multiple SROs," Chandrasekhar said.

Permissibility will be determined with the simple principle of whether wagering is involved and "if wagering is involved, the SRO will be in a position to say that those online games are not permissible."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online gaming SRO Betting
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp