Home Business

Corporate insolvency plea against Cafe Coffee Day stayed, next hearing on September 20

The Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has stayed the admission of the plea earlier allowed by the Bengaluru bench.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

The Cafe Coffee Day logo board is seen outside one of its outlet

The Cafe Coffee Day logo board is seen outside one of its outlet. (File | AFP)

By Online Desk

The Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the admission of a corporate insolvency plea against cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD).

The Bengaluru bench had earlier admitted the plea which the Chennai bench stayed until the next hearing of the appeal filed by CCD's CEO Malavika Hegde, wife of the late founder VG Siddhartha. Malavika had revived the cafe chain after the company was plunged into a crisis following the suicide of Siddhartha in July 2019.

The interim order of the stay was passed on Friday morning by judicial member Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and technical member Shreehsa Merla.

A notice was also issued to IndusInd Bank, the financial creditor on whose application the NCLT order was passed.

ALSO READ | 15-20 'sorry' calls... This was VG Siddhartha's last day

IndusInd Bank had earlier approached the NCLT alleging that CCD defaulted on a loan amount of over ₹94 crore. Based on the petition, the NCLT admitted the petition for bankruptcy.

"Since, we have found that there are arguable points involved in this appeal, therefore, we issue a formal notice to the respondents who is already on caveat ... List for hearing on 20th September, 2023. In the meanwhile, till the next date of hearing, operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed," stated the NCLAT order.

Advocates Pawan Jhabakh, Abhishek Raman and Jerin Asher Sojan of PH Arvindh Pandian Associates appeared on behalf of Malavika Hegde. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cafe Coffee Day NCLAT Chennai Bench Bengaluru Bench
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp