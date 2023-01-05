Biryani a tiffin? You're insulting a Hyderabadi, Nadella tells chatbot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AI-driven ChatGPT and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella came face to face at Microsoft's Future Ready Leadership Summit on Thursday. On the menu quickly was South Indian tiffin and there was soon to be a disagreement.

Nadella asked the chatbot to rank tiffin items, and idli, dosa and also biryani rolled out as the answers.

The Microsoft CEO was quick to disagree and in no uncertain terms: "As a Hyderabadi, you can't insult me by saying that biryani is a tiffin."

The chatbot quickly took it in its stride and replied, "You are correct that biryani is not a traditional south Indian tiffin. Biryani is a popular rice dish..."

ALSO READ | Cyber security biggest challenge to digital transformation: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

It turned lovey-dovey after that.

Nadella asked the chatbot to write a play on idli, dosa and vada arguing over which was the best tiffin item among them.

Later, Nadella said it was fascinating to see these chatbots capturing the imagination.

He also spoke about AI and cloud technologies. Talking about cyber security, he said it is a real challenge as $6 trillion was lost in 2021, and this is projected to reach $10 trillion in 2025.

ALSO READ | War over biryani in Hyderabad

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said the start-up story in India is fascinating as from 1,000 start-ups in 2016, it has reached 90,000 now.

In conversation with Nadella, Nilekani also spoke about creating digital public goods.

BENGALURU: AI-driven ChatGPT and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella came face to face at Microsoft's Future Ready Leadership Summit on Thursday. On the menu quickly was South Indian tiffin and there was soon to be a disagreement. Nadella asked the chatbot to rank tiffin items, and idli, dosa and also biryani rolled out as the answers. The Microsoft CEO was quick to disagree and in no uncertain terms: "As a Hyderabadi, you can't insult me by saying that biryani is a tiffin." The chatbot quickly took it in its stride and replied, "You are correct that biryani is not a traditional south Indian tiffin. Biryani is a popular rice dish..." ALSO READ | Cyber security biggest challenge to digital transformation: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella It turned lovey-dovey after that. Nadella asked the chatbot to write a play on idli, dosa and vada arguing over which was the best tiffin item among them. Later, Nadella said it was fascinating to see these chatbots capturing the imagination. He also spoke about AI and cloud technologies. Talking about cyber security, he said it is a real challenge as $6 trillion was lost in 2021, and this is projected to reach $10 trillion in 2025. ALSO READ | War over biryani in Hyderabad Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said the start-up story in India is fascinating as from 1,000 start-ups in 2016, it has reached 90,000 now. In conversation with Nadella, Nilekani also spoke about creating digital public goods.