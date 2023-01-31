Home Business

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed amid spat with Hindenburg Research

Published: 31st January 2023 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group, Adani, Gautam Adani, Adani Hindenburg

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rs 20,000 crore share sale of Adani group's flagship firm was fully subscribed on Tuesday after non-retail investors bid in big volumes, according to stock exchange data.

As many as 4.62 crore shares were sought as against an offer of 4.55 crore.

Non-institutional investors put in bids for over three times the 96.16 lakh shares reserved for them, while the 1.28 crore shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were almost fully subscribed, according to BSE data.

There was, however, a muted response from retail investors and company employees.

Retail investors, for whom roughly half of the issue was reserved, bid for just 11 per cent of the 2.29 crore shares earmarked for them.

Employees sought 52 per cent of the 1.6 lakh shares reserved for them.

ALSO READ | Adani slips off list of world's top 10 richest people

Comments

