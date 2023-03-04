iPhone maker Foxconn to set up plant in Bengaluru

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foxconn Technology Group, the Taiwan-based iPhone manufacturer, will set up a 300-acre electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The company will invest nearly $700 million, which is likely to generate 1 lakh jobs in the coming years.

“Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka. The double-engine governments of PM Narendra Modi and Bommai (Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai) are working to get investments and add jobs,” tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, electronics and IT (Meity).

Foxconn also has manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The Cupertino-based company, Apple, shifted its focus to India after its prime manufacturers and assembling plants in China faced a complete shutdown in 2022 due to the latter’s zero Covid policy. The tension between the US and the Chinese government is another reason that US technology firms are shifting their base to India or Vietnam.

Last year, the firm started assembling iPhone 14 models in India, weeks after its launch.

“Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025,” tweeted Bommai.

ALSO READ| Foxconn to set up unit in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM says it will generate one lakh jobs

This announcement came after Foxconn Chairman Young Liu visited India and met PM Modi earlier this week. In India, other than Foxconn, iPhones are also manufactured by its contract manufacturers Wistron and Pegatron. Recently, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the US tech giant Apple has provided nearly 1 lakh jobs in past one-and-a-half years in India. In January, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said Apple Inc is planning to ramp up its production in India from 5-7% to 25%.

Industry experts welcomed the news and said this demonstrates that the policies and endeavour of the central government are focused towards electronics production in the country. K Krishna Moorthy, CEO and President of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association said these decisions by global conglomerates truly underline the goals and resolve of the government.

Foxconn’s new facility

The announcement came after Foxconn Chairman Young Liu met PM Modi earlier this week

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Apple has provided about 1 lakh jobs in past one-and-a-half years in India

Apple started assembling iPhone 14 models in India weeks after its launch

In January, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said Apple is planning to ramp up its production in India from 5-7% to 25%

NEW DELHI: Foxconn Technology Group, the Taiwan-based iPhone manufacturer, will set up a 300-acre electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The company will invest nearly $700 million, which is likely to generate 1 lakh jobs in the coming years. “Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka. The double-engine governments of PM Narendra Modi and Bommai (Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai) are working to get investments and add jobs,” tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, electronics and IT (Meity). Foxconn also has manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The Cupertino-based company, Apple, shifted its focus to India after its prime manufacturers and assembling plants in China faced a complete shutdown in 2022 due to the latter’s zero Covid policy. The tension between the US and the Chinese government is another reason that US technology firms are shifting their base to India or Vietnam. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Last year, the firm started assembling iPhone 14 models in India, weeks after its launch. “Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025,” tweeted Bommai. ALSO READ| Foxconn to set up unit in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM says it will generate one lakh jobs This announcement came after Foxconn Chairman Young Liu visited India and met PM Modi earlier this week. In India, other than Foxconn, iPhones are also manufactured by its contract manufacturers Wistron and Pegatron. Recently, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the US tech giant Apple has provided nearly 1 lakh jobs in past one-and-a-half years in India. In January, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said Apple Inc is planning to ramp up its production in India from 5-7% to 25%. Industry experts welcomed the news and said this demonstrates that the policies and endeavour of the central government are focused towards electronics production in the country. K Krishna Moorthy, CEO and President of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association said these decisions by global conglomerates truly underline the goals and resolve of the government. Foxconn’s new facility The announcement came after Foxconn Chairman Young Liu met PM Modi earlier this week Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Apple has provided about 1 lakh jobs in past one-and-a-half years in India Apple started assembling iPhone 14 models in India weeks after its launch In January, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said Apple is planning to ramp up its production in India from 5-7% to 25%