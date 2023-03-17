Home Business

Moving to Mumbai from Chennai tougher than taking over as TCS CEO, jokes K Krithivasan

Rajesh Gopinathan, who resigned as TCS CEO and MD in an unexpected move, said, "I can't tell you how happy and light I feel. In the last 48 hours, it is very liberating."

Published: 17th March 2023 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

TCS logo

TCS logo. (Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services' new CEO designate K Krithivasan on Friday said that there will not be any change in strategy and that the focus will be on continuing the company's core set of beliefs and principles and fine-tune them going forward.

In an interaction with media,  Krithivasan, who is based in Chennai, on a lighter note, said that moving to Mumbai from Chennai was tougher than becoming the CEO.

The new CEO designate, who has been with TCS for about 35 years, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master's Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Stressing on customers and employees who drive the company's growth, Krithivasan also said that every change in the market provides new opportunities. "We will continue to focus on core principles and fine-tune as we go along," he said.

He added as the market situation changes, they would recalibrate what they had to do.

Rajesh Gopinathan, who resigned as TCS CEO and MD in an unexpected move, said, "I can't tell you how happy and light I feel. In the last 48 hours, it is very liberating."

He said that he has been having discussions (on resigning) with N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS, on and off.

"I have always been telling him (Chandra) that at some point I want to do it (resign)... One day you get up and say that you thought and spoken about it long enough. It's better to pull the trigger," he said, adding he wants to make sure that the transition is smooth and has no clue yet on what he would be doing after his stint with TCS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Services K Krithivasan
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp