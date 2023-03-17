Moving to Mumbai from Chennai tougher than taking over as TCS CEO, jokes K Krithivasan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services' new CEO designate K Krithivasan on Friday said that there will not be any change in strategy and that the focus will be on continuing the company's core set of beliefs and principles and fine-tune them going forward.

In an interaction with media, Krithivasan, who is based in Chennai, on a lighter note, said that moving to Mumbai from Chennai was tougher than becoming the CEO.

The new CEO designate, who has been with TCS for about 35 years, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master's Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Stressing on customers and employees who drive the company's growth, Krithivasan also said that every change in the market provides new opportunities. "We will continue to focus on core principles and fine-tune as we go along," he said.

He added as the market situation changes, they would recalibrate what they had to do.

Rajesh Gopinathan, who resigned as TCS CEO and MD in an unexpected move, said, "I can't tell you how happy and light I feel. In the last 48 hours, it is very liberating."

He said that he has been having discussions (on resigning) with N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS, on and off.

"I have always been telling him (Chandra) that at some point I want to do it (resign)... One day you get up and say that you thought and spoken about it long enough. It's better to pull the trigger," he said, adding he wants to make sure that the transition is smooth and has no clue yet on what he would be doing after his stint with TCS.

