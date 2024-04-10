NCLT admits Captain Gopinath's Deccan Charters into insolvency

Bengaluru: The National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) Bengaluru Bench has admitted Captain GR Gopinath's Deccan Charters, a Bengaluru-based company that operates chartered helicopters and fixed-wing charter services, into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This was for a total outstanding default amount of over Rs 9.82 crore (Rs 9,82, 24,077)

The Bench has appointed Manish Kumar as the Interim Resolution professional to carry the functions.

GR Gopinath, along with other directors, intermittently approached Krone Finstock Private Limited requesting that they were in immediate requirement of a loan to the tune of Rs 5 crore. The Bench observed that based on the representation and warranties of the corporate debtor, the Financial Creditor (Krone) initially forwarded a sum of Rs 50 lakh in 2018 and ,subsequently, a Loan Agreement was entered between Krone and Deccan Charters. Krone also released another Rs 50 lakh and Rs 4 crore in the same year.