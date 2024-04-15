From 25k to 75k: Tracking India’s equity market in the past decade

The markets took a big beating in CY 2015 when Nifty50 fell 4% and in 2016, the demonetisation year, the benchmarks gave a meagre return of 3%.

“Between 2015 and 2018, the markets experienced ups and downs. While there were periods of growth, factors like demonetisation in 2016 and the implementation challenges of GST caused temporary setbacks and volatility,” said Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager at Invasset. Garg added that the corporate tax cuts announced in September 2019 gave a significant boost to market sentiment.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 led to massive initial drops and in late March the markets crashed worldwide, reminiscent of the 2008 global financial crisis. This correction, however, was short-lived as liquidity infusion by central banks, a surge in retail investing, and optimism about vaccine rollouts started a bull run which is showing no signs of slowing down.

“The market has been supported by continued policy reforms, global liquidity, and strong earnings growth in specific sectors like IT and healthcare. Furthermore, the gradual normalisation of business activities post-pandemic lockdowns and the resilience of the Indian economy have contributed to the bullish sentiment,” said Garg. The strong trust shown by India Inc in PM Modi’s policy has been another characteristic of the market rally even as growth in corporate earnings faces difficulty in justifying current equity valuations.

“Corporate India’s bullish stance towards the Modi government can be attributed to several policy initiatives and reforms undertaken in his tenure. The government’s focus on infrastructure development, including investments in roads, railways, and digital connectivity, is perceived as positive for long-term economic growth and corporate profitability. Measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business by streamlining regulations and reducing bureaucratic hurdles are also welcomed by the corporate sector,” said Srivastava.

He adds that while corporate earnings have undeniably improved over the past decade, the current market valuations might not fully reflect underlying fundamentals. Some analysts argue that a potential correction could occur in the future if earnings growth fails to keep pace with market expectations or if risk factors resurface. Garg notes that substantial tax cuts in 2019, reducing corporate tax rates for existing companies to 22% and for new manufacturing entities to 15%, have buoyed earnings optimism. However, whether corporate earnings growth justifies the high stock market valuations observed over Modi’s tenure is more complex.

“While sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods have shown strong earnings, contributing positively to stock valuations, other sectors have seen more variability. Moreover, factors such as global liquidity and low-interest rates have elevated price-to-earnings ratios, suggesting that high market valuations may not be fully justified by earnings growth alone but are also influenced by investor sentiment and future growth expectations,” said Garg.