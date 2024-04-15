Greed and naivety as a market combo

Who doesn’t want to amass a lot of wealth overnight? But as I’d always tell my B-School students, wealth creation is a process and not akin to striking the lottery jackpot overnight, the possibility of which too is one in a million to put it figuratively.

I recently read of a husband-wife market operator duo duping their subscribers via a chat room to learn the technique of getting 1000 percent returns. I honestly didn’t feel even an iota of sympathy for these gullible subscribers. If they were greedy and naïve enough at the same time to believe that such returns are possible or that there is some technique to do it repeatedly, good old Warren Buffet, the revered Oracle of Omaha might have been unheard of.

Friends, professional acquaintances and even patrons at times forward opinions of self-appointed market experts on mobile phone groups and at times even reports from ‘reputed’ brokerage houses suggesting the possibility of raking in abnormal returns. This, to my mind, is the most basic of mistakes investors make, led on by those preying on their naivety and greed.

A directive in the past by the regulator was to ask certain entities registered with it to affix its logo, address and even a line on investments being subject to market risk in all its market communications. Well, I may have been cynical but I felt even then that unless the intent was something else altogether the majority of the predators/mentioned above would be unregistered fly-by-night operators who shed old and assume new identities rapidly.