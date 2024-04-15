Israel sparks widening West Asia conflagration

There is nervousness all around. The stage is set for an all out shooting war beyond the borders of Gaza, a war that may not be restricted to the region.

Unquestionably, this latest round of widening hostilities can be blamed squarely on the trigger-happy, right-wing Israeli government. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, close to popular ouster at home, is doing his best to widen the war beyond Gaza to divert attention. The US, despite all of Joe Biden’s soothing words, continues to arm and support Israel even as the country slowly degenerates into a rogue state on the world stage.

Israel started it

What was the need to attack an Iranian consular building in Damascus? It is a flagrant violation of international law on two counts. A consular enclave is Iranian soil by extension. Beyond that, Israel seems to have no qualms about entering Syrian airspace and territory at will to carry out assassinations of whoever they designate a ‘terrorist’. Israel started it. It attacked both Iran and Syria first.

On the other hand, Iran, despite all its sabre-rattling, had made it clear it is not for escalating the Gaza war. Doubtless Iran has supported militant Shia groups which are skirmishing with Israel – like the Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen. But the sporadic rocket-fire and occasional raids on US outposts and western shipping are designed to bear diplomatic pressure to end the Gaza war, and not to exacerbate a regional conflict.