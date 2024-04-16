After factory, electric car maker Tesla scouting for showroom space in India

NEW DELHI: US electric carmaker Tesla, whose entry into the Indian carmaker is now imminent, is scouting for showroom locations in key metro cities as it plans to sell German-imported cars by the end of this year.

Tesla may first look to establish its presence in two of the biggest auto markets in India – Delhi and Mumbai – and then move to other key cities, said a person aware of the development. Besides showrooms, Tesla would have set up its dedicated service centres.

The hunt for showroom location comes as Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2-day visit to India starting from Sunday. It is expected that Musk will make Tesla’s proposed investment announcement following his meeting with the PM.

Before the Musk’s arrival, Tesla has struck a strategic deal with Tata Electronics to acquire semiconductor chips for its global operations. So far, neither Tesla nor Tata Electronics, Tata Group’s semiconductor manufacturing arm, has made any announcement on this.