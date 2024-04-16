Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion in AI firm in UAE, take board seat

According to the New York Times and Bloomberg, the strategic investment follows talks between the US and UAE governments where G42 agreed to drop Chinese partnerships in favour of American technology.

"The commercial partnership is backed by assurances to the US and UAE governments through a first-of-its-kind binding agreement to apply world-class best practices to ensure the secure, trusted and responsible development and deployment of AI," Judson Althoff, Microsoft executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

Microsoft president Brad Smith, who will join the board of G42, told Bloomberg that his company "got strong encouragement from the US government to move forward in this process".

"That reflects a recognition by the US government of the importance of the relationship between the two countries and the importance of continuing to encourage responsible companies," he was quoted as saying.

The deal appears to mark the latest salvo in the battle between the US and China over technology, which includes Washington's sanctions on Huawei and centres on fears over intellectual property and data protection.