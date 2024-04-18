Infosys Q4 net profit jumps 30% to Rs 7,969 crore

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys on Thursday posted a 30% jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 7,969 crore compared to Rs 6,128 crore in the same quarter last year.

Infosys' revenues for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 37,923 crore, a growth of 1.3% y-o-y. Its operating margin for the March quarter stood at 20.1%, a decline of 0.9% y-o-y. For FY25, Infosys expects revenue growth to be between 1% and 3%.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, said, "We delivered the highest ever large deal value in the financial year 2024. This reflects the strong trust clients have in us. Our capabilities in Generative AI continue to expand. We are working on client programs, leveraging large language models with impact across software engineering, process optimization, and customer support. "

The company's attrition declined further to 12.6% and its headcount in the quarter reduced by 5,423 employees.

Parekh also said that they are confident in large deal wins. Large deal wins in FY24 will help us in FY25, he said. The company's large deal wins for FY24 was the highest ever at $17.7 billion.