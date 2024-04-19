Despite RBI measures, unsecured personal loans by banks grow; ICICI leads pack

Mumbai: The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has the highest exposure in the unsecured personal loan segment at 13.8 percent, while at the system level it is 8.7 percent as of the December 2023 quarter, according to an analysis.

The system-wide exposure has more than doubled since March 2018 when it was only 4 percent, while the system level bad loans in the segment rose by 70 bps to 10.4 percent, the analysis further noted.

It can be noted that sensing a likely bubble in the system as lenders were pushing unsecured loans to the limits, on November 21, 2023, the monetary authority had whacked up the risk weighted capital ratios for all types of unsecured loans by 25 percentage points to 125 for banks and non-banking lenders personal and other unsecured loans and for credit cards the prudential capital requirement to 150 percent. On a systemic level, this has led to a credit cost on lenders to the tune of 45-50 bps.

But looking at the latest numbers, it seems, the measure has not yet delivered the desired results, as for all lenders their unsecured books have only grown between the September and December 2023 quarters.

At 11.3 percent, the third largest private sector lender Axis Bank has the second highest exposure, according to a UBS Securities analysis of the data from banks, the Reserve Bank and credit bureaux.