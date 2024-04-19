What is Bitcoin halving? Will it lead to prices rising?

Bengaluru: The most anticipated event among crypto users and enthusiasts -- Halving -- is here. The halving happens every four years and this time, it is scheduled to happen in the early hours of Saturday GMT. (April 20). The halving is a way to reduce the rate at which bitcoins are created.

Krishnendu Chatterjee, co-founder and CEO of A2Z Crypto, explains that Bitcoin (BTC) halving is the design in Bitcoin’s algorithm that halves the amount of Bitcoin mined per block after every 210,000 blocks, which by the mining difficulty, comes up to once every four years.

Traders have traditionally looked out for the halving event as past halvings have brought about huge dips in BTC prices, introducing an entry point for those wishing to accumulate BTC.

BTC as of Friday evening was trading at below $64,000, as the market sentiment is volatile amid geopolitical tensions and halving.