Tesla puts on hold partnership with Ramkrishna Forgings

On Thursday, the Kolkata-based company had said it has secured approval to supply powertrain components to US’ largest electric passenger vehicle producer. While Ramkrishna didn’t disclose the name of the vehicle manufacturer in its announcement, sources confirmed it was Tesla. The size of the order was in the range of Rs 400 crore. Ramkrishna had said it was a major milestone in its journey towards pioneering electric mobility solutions. It had said approval not only signifies its debut in the US EV market but also unlocks a multitude of thrilling new prospects.

The announcement came days ahead of Musk’s expected visit to India where he scheduled to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entrepreneur on Saturday postponed it. “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do look forward to visiting later this year,” Musk said in a post on X on Saturday.