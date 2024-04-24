Hindustan Unilever net profit dips 6% as home care segment falters

The largest fast moving consumer goods player Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Wednesday disappointed the markets with a 6 percent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 2,406 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as against Rs 2,552 crore in the year-ago period.

Its sales rose only marginally to Rs 14,693 crore, with revenue in a key segment of beauty and personal care declining 2.7 percent.

Market analysts were expecting the FMCG giant to login in Rs 2,435 crore of net income on revenue of Rs 14,913 crore.

The poor numbers are in spite of the fact that the company has managed to expand the gross margins by 316 bps to 51.9 percent.

Despite lower net income, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 24/share for FY24. It had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share in November 2023, thus taking the total dividend for FY24 to Rs 42/share of face value of Re 1.

Following the lower-than expected numbers, the HUL counter closed marginally lower Rs 2,259.15 on the BSE as against the closing 0.16 percent up.