Bajaj Finance net profit jumps 21%, declares Rs 36 per share dividend

MUMBAI: The largest non-banking lender Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported a full 21 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,825 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 3,158 crore a year.

The Pune-based company also declared Rs 36 per share of face value of Rs 2 in annual dividends.

Consolidated numbers include the businesses of its subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities. Bajaj Finance is the largest of the financial services verticals of the Bajaj group and is under the holding company Bajaj Finserv which is a publicly traded entity.

Assets under management grew 34 percent to Rs 3,30,615 crore from Rs 2,47,379 crore as of March 2023, and the same grew by Rs 19,647 crore in the reporting quarter.