IndusInd Bank net profit up 15% to Rs 2,349 crore in Q4

MUMBAI: The fifth largest private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday reported a 15 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 2,349 crore in the March quarter helped by stable margins and other income coupled with more loan sales and better asset quality.

The Hinduja group-promoted bank said the key profitability metric net interest income also grew by 15 percent on-year to Rs 5,376 crore but was almost muted sequentially inching up just about 2 percent. Net interest margin came in at 4.26 percent against 4.28 percent on-year and from 4.29 percent in Q3of FY24, the bank management told reporters.

For the full fiscal, the bank earned Rs 8,977 crore in net income on a consolidated level, up by 21 percent over the previous year when it was Rs 7,443 crore. Helping the bottom line was better yield on assets which improved to 9.85 percent from 9.20 percent while the cost of funds rose to 5.59 percent as against 4.92 percent.

Other income came in at Rs 2,508 crore for the quarter as against Rs 2,154 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, clipping at 16 percent. Core fee grew by 10 percent to Rs 2,293 crore as against Rs 2,087 crore a year ago.