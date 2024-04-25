Tesla likely to postpone India plan

NEW DELHI: US electric carmaker Tesla will now harness its existing facilities to ramp up production rather than investing in a new manufacturing unit.

This decision by Tesla may put its India plans on hold where the carmaker till last week was expected to announce a multi-billion dollar investment to make affordable electric cars in the country.

“We’ve updated our future vehicle lineup to accelerate the launch of new models ahead, previously mentioned start of production in the second half of 2025. So, we expect it to be more like the early 2025, if not late this year. These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will use aspects of the next-generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms, and we’ll be able to produce on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle lineup,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday in a post earning call.

“So, it’s not contingent upon any new factory or massive new production line, it will be made on our current production lines much more efficiently. And we think this should allow us to get to over 3 million vehicles of capacity when realized to the full extent,” he added.