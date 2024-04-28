The patanjali case has opened a can of worms

The court battle

The second leg of Baba Ramdev’s ad campaign was against allopathic medicines. In a video that went viral,he said modern medicines hadkilled off lakhs of patients. Finally, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)filed a petition challenging Baba Ramdev and notice was issued in August 2022 by the Supreme Court.

So strong was Patanjali’s clout that the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority, under who the company’s Haridwar production facilities fall, withdrew its ban on some of the drugs claiming it was an ‘error’! The Ayush ministry too did a U-turn. It stated that no action could be taken as Rule 170 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, which prohibits advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha or Unani drugs without the licensing authorities’ approval, was awaiting a final decision of the court. This was a false claim as the operation of Rule 170 had not been stayed.

Patanjali, in violation of its undertaking, continued to issue the same offensive advertisements as late as January this year. It is at that point the Supreme Court on 27 February, this year issued a notice of contempt against Patanjali, threatened to fine the company Rs one crore and forced it to issue advertisements apologizing for violating its undertaking not to advertise these drugs.

To the credit of the Supreme Court bench of Justices Hima Kohli and A. Amanullah, it has decided to broaden the scope of its examination to other FMCG and health care companies. “Now we are looking at everything… we are looking at children, babies, women, and no one can be taken for a ride, and the Union government must wake up to this,” the apex court said.

It’s about time, too. Self-regulation by industry bodies such as the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) have miserably failed. It was only years of controversy and litigation before Hindustan Unilever (HUL), producers of the brand ‘Fair and Lovely’, dropped the word ‘fair’ and replaced it with ‘Glow and Lovely’ in June 2020.

Besides the dubious claim the ‘beauty’ creamsmake the user ‘fair’, the advertising promotes racist stereotypes that ‘fair’ is beautiful, while dark skin tones are ‘ugly’. What should have been disallowed by executive standards, had to be implemented through court intervention and a social media campaign.