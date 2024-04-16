Patanjali: The cause celebre that stirred up a constitutional storm

The case involving the personal appearance of Patanjali co-founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna before the Supreme Court has sparked a maelstrom of debate. At the genesis of this debate is an important question raised by the Supreme Court, echoing the collective conscience of the nation: Why did the Union government remain inert, turning a blind eye, as the company allegedly propagated false claims of cure and disseminated misleading advertisements?

This article delves into the intricacies of constitutional duty and societal protection, exploring whether the state bears a responsibility to shield private citizens from encroachments by other private entities. The Supreme Court’s comment, “Despite the contemnors spreading the narrative that their products were the definitive solution and cure, with no modern science alternative available... the Union government remained inactive. We are left pondering why the Union of India chose this course of inaction?” expresses the profound concern over the conspicuous absence of legal action by the Centre against Patanjali Ayurveda for its false claims and misleading advertisements.

The question then arises: why should the state intervene in a conflict between private entities when the Indian Medical Association (“the petitioner”), could potentially have pursued legal action under Section 4 of The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, leading to the possible imprisonment of the alleged offenders?

But the need for state intervention becomes evident when examining the inaction of authorities like the State Licensing Authority in safeguarding the rights of the Indian Medical Association and the citizens of India. Thus, it becomes clear that the mere existence of legal avenues for private entities like the Indian Medical Association to pursue the remedies available does not absolve the state of its responsibility to intervene when necessary. In this case, the action—or rather, the inaction—of state authorities, such as the State Licensing Authority, as revealed in their affidavits, highlight a concerning pattern of negligence and avoidance of duty.

The court observed that despite being informed about the misleading advertisements and false claims as early as 2018, the State Licensing Authority failed to take appropriate action as required by law. The court highlighted the State Licensing Authority’s inaction, emphasizing that rather than fulfilling its duties as mandated by the statute, it chose to overlook the situation and had merely informed the Union of India that it had issued a warning to the Patanjali group. To this, the court remarked upon the inadequacy of merely issuing warnings in the face of grave violations of the law, stating, “In our opinion, the Act does not contemplate a warning in the teeth of gross noncompliance of the statute.”