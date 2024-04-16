Patanjali ads case: Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna ready to issue public apology; next hearing on April 23

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cautioned yoga guru Ramdev and aide Acharya Balkrishna against disparaging allopathy, allowing them to issue a public apology within a week in the contempt case related to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved.

The duo pleaded with the court to allow them to redeem themselves by unilaterally taking some steps, including giving a public apology in the media for their conduct.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Hima Kohli and also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, however, made it clear that they had not decided yet as to whether the alleged perpetrators (Ramdev and Balkrishna) would be given forgiveness for it or not.

"We will see it later; we will hear it next on April 23," Justice Kohli, for the bench, said.

The top court also directed both Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before it on the next date of hearing and allowed them to take the necessary steps as contended by them to "redeem" themselves.

The apex court said that the duo are not off the hook yet and will think about accepting their apologies. "This is irresponsible behaviour. The previous history of yours is damaging. We will think over it, whether to accept your apology or not," Justice Kohli said.

"You are doing good work but you can't degrade allopathy," the bench told Balkrishna while interacting with him.

The bench told Ramdev that he was "not so innocent" and criticised him for his "irresponsible behaviour."

The apex court said: