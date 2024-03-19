Patanjali advertising case: SC asks Ramdev to appear for failing to reply in contempt proceedings

NEW DELHI: A dissatisfied Supreme Court on Tuesday took strong exception to Patanjali Ayurved's MD for not filing their reply to its earlier notices on 'violating' an undertaking on misleading advertising products, forcing it to direct Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna to be personally present before it in the next date in the case.

The order of the Top Court seemed to be a big setback for yoga guru, Baba Ramdev and Patanjali.

The apex court's two-judge Bench, led by Justice Hima Kohli and also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, passed these remarks against Patanjali and others, after hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The IMA alleged that this was completely wrong misinformation on the part of Patanjali Ayurveda's advertisements, which claimed to cure certain diseases including blood pressure, diabetes and asthma. "It is completely wrong to advertise such kind of diseases and to cure such diseases," the IMA said.

Senior lawyer and former Attorney General (AG) of India Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Patanjali and Ramdev, strongly objected to the observations and remarks against his clients. "How does Ramdev come into the picture in the case," he told the top court.

Rohtagi also pointed out to the apex court that the violation of the law (by the contemnors) was not contempt of court and what was being relied on in open court has to be recorded in the order.

But, the Court did not listen to Rohatgi and passed the order for personal appearance of Ramdev. The court, altough, in the open court dod not record the next date of hearing in the case, but it is expected that the matter would come up for hearing after April first week.