'Taking country for a ride': SC slams Patanjali for 'misleading' claims in ads about its medicines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its MD Acharya Balakrishna for publishing misleading advertisements about their medicinal products despite giving an undertaking to follow the court's orders.

The Supreme Court had in an earlier order restrained the company from issuing advertisements for products claiming to cure various ailments including blood pressure, diabetes and asthma.

The two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Hima Kohli and also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, slammed and pulled up Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved over their alleged misleading advertisements about their products.

Referring to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954, the apex court in its order restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising products relating to diseases/disorders.

"The entire country is being taken for a ride (by Patanjali)," an angry SC observed. It said that prima facie, the court is of the view that R5 (Balkrishna) is in violation of the undertaking (given to the court not to show any misleading ads). It issued notice asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him (Balkrishna) and others.