Plea alleges non-veg ingredients in Patanjali toothpaste: Delhi HC asks panel to submit recommendation in 10 weeks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked a committee formed by the Ministry of Ayush to give its recommendations within ten weeks on a plea seeking action against a Patanjali toothpaste purportedly containing non-vegetarian ingredients and selling it under green dot, meant for vegetarian products.

Dealing with the plea, Justice Subramonium Prasad noted, earlier in August last year, a committee has been constituted by the Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani Drugs Technical Advisory Board (ASUDTAB), to determine the criteria by which raw materials used in the production of drugs can be categorised into veg, nonveg or more categories.

"..the Committee.. shall give its recommendations within a period of 10 weeks from today," the high court ordered.

Petitioner Adv Yatin Sharma was approaching the court with a complaint against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. over alleged unlawful use of non-vegetarian ingredients in "Dant Manjan".

His plea contended that the product violates various provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and sought directions for actions against over "misleading and misrepresenting" of the said product.