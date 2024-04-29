Nestle India chief rejects charges of 'racial distinction' in product formulation

Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Suresh Narayanan has rejected the allegation of racial distinction in the formulation of its products. The MD said the allegation that its products are racially stereotyped is unfortunate and untrue.

Narayanan was speaking to the media on the issue of high added sugar content in complementary baby food product Cerelac.

“Every formulation of the company -- especially a formulation for children below 18 months -- is done on a global basis. There is no local approach to making a nutritional adequacy study, it is done globally,” said the Nestle MD reiterating that there is no distinction between a child in Europe and a child in India or any other part of the world.

He said globally recipes are formulated for needs of growing children based on 3-4 parameters – the carbohydrates and energy content is anywhere between 50 and 70%, proteins is about 15%, fat, which translates into energy of between 20 and 30%, and then there are vitamins, mineral supplements and all other elements that go to nourish a grown child.

He said this is done globally, though this gets translated into a product locally depending on different considerations -- local regulatory requirements, local availability of raw materials and habits as far as feeding is concerned.