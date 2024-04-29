UltraTech net profit jumped over 35% in Q4 on robust demand

MUMBAI: The AV Birla group flagship UltraTech Cement on Monday reported a 35.2 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 2,258 crore for the March quarter driven by robust demand for building materials and lower operating costs.

The country’s largest cement maker, which had logged in Rs 1670.10 crore in the same period last fiscal, in an exchange filing said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 70 or 700 percent over the face value of the share for FY24.

Revenue jumped at a much lower pace of 9.4 percent to Rs 20,419 crore on annualised basis but sequentially top line rose 21 percent.

For the full year, the company recorded a consolidated net sale of Rs 69,810 crore, up 12 percent on-year from Rs 62,338 crore from which it earned Rs 7,005 crore, more than 38 percent compared to Rs 5,064 crore in FY23.