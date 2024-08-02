Sebi to deploy AI to process IPO documents, fasten approvals

MUMBAI: After deploying an artificial intelligence-based tool to process public documents like Reits and Invits applications faster, the market regulator Sebi now wants to extend the same to process and wet IPO documents with a view to minimising application delays and clearing time.

Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said Sebi is already employing AI in 80 per cent of its processing work, and she wants to further this by deploying more technology in its operations.

Buch said deploying technology to process IPO papers is to streamline applications so that we can issue approvals at a faster pace. For this to happen, the IPO papers have to be submitted in a template-based format. At the same time, she reassured industry leaders that Sebi focuses on compliance, not minor details like application language.

Recently, Sebi returned IPO filings from several companies, emphasising the country’s global leadership in IPO numbers.

“To minimise IPO application delays and clearing time, we are working to start a template-based fill-in-the-blanks kind of application form that will be processed with the help of artificial intelligence (AI),” she said.

“We have already implemented artificial intelligence (AI) within Sebi for processing of public documents. For instance, a human used to read and see whether the annual report of a Reit or an Invit is in compliance or not, but this is being done by AI now. The officer validates it and does some manual checks, but 80 per cent of the work is done using AI,” Buch told market participants at a FICCI conference here Friday.