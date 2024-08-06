Bangladesh crisis poses "significant concerns" for India's textile, apparel industry: CITI

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh, which is facing its worst political crisis since Independence in 1971, poses "significant concerns" for India's textile and apparel sector, particularly for companies operating factories in the neighbouring country, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry said on Tuesday.

The domestic textile industry body believes that any supply disruption in Bangladesh will have an immediate impact on the supply chain, potentially affecting the production schedules and delivery timelines of Indian firms.

"The situation in Bangladesh is indeed concerning, and we are closely monitoring the developments."

Bangladesh's growth in the textile sector has been inspiring and has lent strength to the trade flows in the entire subcontinent.

"While we are concerned about the impact on the supply chain and the potential delays and disruptions it might cause, we are hopeful that the situation will improve soon," Chandrima Chatterjee, Secretary General, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) said.