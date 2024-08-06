Hasina in shock, government giving her time before speaking to her: Jaishankar at all-party briefing

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told an all-party meeting that India has assured help to former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who arrived here on Monday evening, and given her time to decide the future course of action, sources said.

Briefing political party leaders in Parliament House, Jaishankar said India was in touch with the Bangladesh Army to ensure the safety of over 10,000 Indian students in that country, the sources said.

Replying to questions from various leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the minister did not rule out the role of foreign governments in the unrest in the country but emphasised that the situation was too fluid, and the government has been keeping a watch on the evolving situation, they said.

At the meeting, Gandhi asked if foreign governments might be involved in fuelling the crisis there.

Jaishankar said that households and properties belonging to minorities were targeted by protestors in the neighbouring country.

Noting that it has been not even 24 hours since Hasina arrived in India, he said she is in a state of shock and the government is giving her time to recover before it speaks to her over various issues, including her future plans, the sources said.

Various leaders, including Gandhi, conveyed their full cooperation to the government on the issue.

YSR Congress leader V Vijaysai Reddy said his party supports the government in the interest of the country.