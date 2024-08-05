Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India, may flee abroad; Army announces interim govt takeover

Bangladesh’s Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman declared on Monday that he was "taking full responsibility" following the dramatic ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

An interim government will be taking over, he said in a televised address amid feverish speculation about where Hasina was headed. "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," Zaman added, signalling the end of Hasina's 15 consecutive years in power.

The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.

Earlier today, Hasina resigned and fled to India on a military aircraft, following weeks of anti-government protests that have left at least 300 dead and hundreds injured. She is likely to meet her daughter, Saima Wazed, who is based in Delhi and works as the WHO's regional director for Southeast Asia.

While speculation exists that Hasina might travel to London, reports also suggest she could head to Belarus, where her nephew resides.