How student protests sparked the end of Sheikh Hasina's 15-year reign in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Protests in Bangladesh that began as student-led demonstrations against government hiring rules in July culminated Monday in the prime minister fleeing and the military announcing it would form an interim government

At least 300 people were killed in more than a month of deadly protests that ended the autocratic rule of 76-year-old Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Here are five key dates explaining how the protests toppled the government in the South Asian nation of about 170 million people.

July 1: Blockades begin

University students build barricades blocking roads and railway lines to demand reforms of a quota system for sought-after public sector jobs.

They say the scheme is used to stack the civil service with loyalists of Hasina's ruling Awami League.

Hasina, who won a fifth term as prime minister in January after a vote without genuine opposition, says the students are "wasting their time".

July 16: Violence intensifies

Six people are killed in clashes, the first recorded deaths in the protests, a day after bitter violence when protesters and pro-government supporters fought in Dhaka with sticks and hurled bricks at each other.

Hasina's government orders the nationwide closure of schools and universities.