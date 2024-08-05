Sheikh Hasina lands in India as Army takes over in Bangladesh

There is speculation regarding Sheikh Hasina's next destination. It is rumored that she may potentially travel to London or may choose to stay in India. The exact plans remain unclear at this time.

In his address to the nation, General Waker-Uz-Zaman called for calm and assured the public that the military would hold accountable those responsible for the unrest. He emphasized the military’s commitment to restoring order and resolving the crisis by the end of the day.

“Keep faith in the military. We will investigate all the killings and punish those responsible,” General Waker-Uz-Zaman said. “I have ordered that no army or police personnel engage in any kind of firing.”