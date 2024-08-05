Sheikh Hasina lands in India as Army takes over in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Army Chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who has spent nearly four decades rising through the ranks, declared on Monday that he was "taking full responsibility" following the dramatic ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina resigned and fled the capital amidst escalating protests.
On Monday, protesters stormed Hasina’s palace, leading her to escape by helicopter. What began as peaceful student protests against a government job quota system rapidly escalated into a widespread uprising, ultimately ending Hasina’s 15-year rule. The government’s attempts to suppress the protests with force, curfews, and internet outages only intensified public outrage, fueling further unrest.
The situation reached a critical point when demonstrators, defying a military curfew, marched into Dhaka's centre. Violence over the weekend had resulted in numerous deaths. As the military withdrew and internet access was restored, celebratory crowds took to the streets, and thousands breached the Prime Minister’s official residence.
Following her resignation, Sheikh Hasina reportedly received an ultimatum to flee the country. After leaving Dhaka, she arrived at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, aboard a C-130 transport aircraft. The movement of the aircraft was closely monitored by the Indian Air Force and security agencies, as reported by news agency ANI. The aircraft is now stationed near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules hangars.
There is speculation regarding Sheikh Hasina's next destination. It is rumored that she may potentially travel to London or may choose to stay in India. The exact plans remain unclear at this time.
In his address to the nation, General Waker-Uz-Zaman called for calm and assured the public that the military would hold accountable those responsible for the unrest. He emphasized the military’s commitment to restoring order and resolving the crisis by the end of the day.
“Keep faith in the military. We will investigate all the killings and punish those responsible,” General Waker-Uz-Zaman said. “I have ordered that no army or police personnel engage in any kind of firing.”
He also urged students to remain calm and assist in the stabilization efforts.
In response to media queries, the Army Chief confirmed meetings with representatives from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the Jatiya Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami. Teachers Afis Nazrul and Jonayet Saki were also reported to have attended these discussions, according to Bangladeshi media sources.
He reassured that there would be no nationwide curfew or emergency declaration.
A list of suggested individuals for the interim cabinet, proposed by concerned citizens, has been widely circulated. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the new cabinet's composition.
(With inputs from ANI, AFP, AP)