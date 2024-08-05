Air India cancels flights to Dhaka

NEW DELHI: Air India has cancelled its scheduled flights to and from Dhaka, with immediate effect on Monday due to the emerging situation in the wake of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning amid unprecedented anti-government protests.

The airline operates two daily flights to Dhaka from the national capital.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned, and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities.